„Hong Leis Welt“

Ausgabe Oktober 2016

Anzeigen: Doppel-Ausstellung in der Kulturkirche Köln-Buchforst und im Kürtener CHINA FORUM – GALERIE T

Gezeigt werden ca. 50 Werke des chinesischen Künstlers Hong Lei (geb. 1960 in Changzhou, Provinz Jiangsu), der neben Ai Weiwei zu den führenden Avantgarde-Künstlern Chinas zählt. In einem Pressebericht von AW Asia vom 1. Juli 2008 stand folgendes zu lesen: „New York – The Museum of Modern Art, New York, has acquired a historically significant group of Chinese contemporary photographs from AW Asia, a New York-based organization devoted to the promotion of Chinese contemporary art. The works are the first examples of Chinese contemporary photography to enter the museum’s permanent collection. For the acquisition, MoMa curators selected twenty-eight photographs by eleven artists from the AW Asia collection. Many of those represented emerged as historic figures of the Chinese vanguard of the 1990s. The artists in the collection are Ai Weiwei, Hai Bo, Hong Hao, Hong Lei, Huang Yan, Rong Rong, Sheng Qi, Weng Fen, Zhang Dali, Zhang Peili, and Zheng Guogu.“

CHINA FORUM – GALERIE T, Forsten 43, 51515 Kürten

Ausstellungsdauer: vom 25. September bis 27. November 2016 (Öffnungszeiten nach telefonischer Vereinbarung unter: Tel. 02268-1062).

Kulturkirche Köln-Buchforst, Kopernikusstraße 32, 51065 Köln-Buchforst

Ausstellungsdauer: vom 1. bis 30. Oktober 2016