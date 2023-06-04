Gertrud Neuhaus

Zündorfer Wehrturm Hauptstr. 181, 51143 Köln

„Grauzone“, Fotoinstallation. Eröffnung So 28.5., 15h. Bis 18.6., Mi-Sa 15-18h, So 14-18h

Info

Zündorfer Wehrturm Hauptstr. 181, 51143 Köln
Google Kalender - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-04 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-04 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-04 14:00:00 ical
Google Kalender - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-11 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-11 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-11 14:00:00 ical
Google Kalender - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-18 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-18 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gertrud Neuhaus - 2023-06-18 14:00:00 ical